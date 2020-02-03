Liberty Hill, Tx (CBS46) A Texas firefighter was arrested after allegedly using a life-saving tool to commit a burglary.
According to officers with the Liberty Hill Police Department, Casey Marre, 29, a volunteer firefighter, used his department's "Jaws of Life" to break into a car wash coin machine. Firefighters use the device for rescues and extractions. On January 17, police said Marre used the device to pry open a coin operated machine and steal $210.00. An investigation into the burglary, including surveillance video, led police to identify Marre from nearby Burnet, Texas, as the suspect. That's when officers also learned he was a volunteer for the Burnet Volunteer Fire Department.
He faces charges of felony criminal mischief and booked into the Travis County Jail in Austin, Texas. The "Jaws of Life" device was recovered and returned to the Burnet Volunteer Fire Department.
