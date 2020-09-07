DALTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A second Texas fugitive connected to a shootout with north Georgia deputies has been identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The GBI says Jonathan Hosmer, 47, was seen in a Whitfield County home's surveillance footage. The home is located near the Whitfield/Gordon County line where the shootout and a vehicle crash occurred Monday afternoon.
The preliminary investigation details how the first Texas fugitive, Dalton Potter, was driving a stolen trailer when he was spotted by Whitfield County deputies.
Deputies attempting a traffic stop were shot at numerous times by the 29-year-old. One deputy sustained a gunshot wound, but serious injury was thwarted by his ballistic vest.
Potter then attempted to flee by travelling south on I-75, but wrecked the truck at the county line. He ultimately fled into the woods and has not yet been captured. He is considered armed and dangerous. Currently, Potter is facing a charge of aggravated assault on the deputy.
If you have any information on these dangerous subjects, please contact the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office at 706-370-4900.
