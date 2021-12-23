GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Gwinnett Police Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Taskforce have arrested 43-year-old Adrienne Klein of Gulf Breeze, Florida, and 20-year-old Gesart Hoxha from Buford.
Gwinnett County Police Department says they were contacted by the Arlington Police Department in Texas and told that Klein and Hoxha transported Klein's 12-year-old daughter across state lines from Texas to Gwinnett.
Detectives searched Hoxha's home in Buford and found large sums of cash and explicit photos of the victim. According to a press release, Hoxha and Klein's daughter exchanged several messages online, including the explicit photos. Hoxha and Klein then arranged for Klein's daughter to fly to Georgia. Money was also provided for a hotel stay.
Klein is charged with Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes and Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree. Klein is pending extradition to Gwinnett County from Florida. Hoxha is charged with the following charges in Gwinnett.
· Child Molestation (21W16601)
· Statutory Rape (21W16602)
· Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes (21W16603)
· Employ/Use Minor to Engage In/Assist Person in Sexually Explicit Conduct for Visual Medium (21W16604)
Arlington Police have also charged Hoxha with Indecency with Child by Sexual Contact (PC50900).
