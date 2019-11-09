ATLANTA,Ga. (CBS46) -- It was a chilly Saturday morning but the streets of Downtown Atlanta were hot with patriotism as men and women gathered to honor those who have served our country.
The somber sound of taps kicked off the 38th annual Atlanta Veterans Day Parade at 11:11.
Vererans, organizers, parade watchers and service men and women lined the streets of Downtown Atlanta with vibrant smiles and donned in red white and blue.
The route started on Peachtree Street, south of Ralph McGill and Ivan Allen Boulevard and marched south. Then turned right on Baker Street towards Centennial Olympic Park, continued onto to Marietta Street and finished on Centennial Olympic Park Drive.
Dressed and ready to show their gratitude and respect, there was active military, high school ROTC groups, marching bands, vintage military vehicle displays, veteran service associations, and many other great organizations that provide support to our veterans.
To top it off, the 116th army band performed their classic rock and country tunes at the Veterans Day festival after the parade.
While it was a cold morning, the day was filled with members of the Atlanta community gathered to say 2 very meaningful words, THANK YOU.
