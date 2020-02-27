ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Participants in this year's Hunger Walk Run will notice something new this year - a route change.
The new 5k route will guide walkers and runners by some of downtown Atlanta's iconic sites including the World of Coca-Cola, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame.
Now in its 36th year, the run attracts nearly 15,000 runners and walkers who raise money to help the Atlanta Community Food Bank fight hunger across metro Atlanta.
The Food Bank will have nutritionists on-site to educate people about healthy eating, a smoothie bike - a stationary bike fitted with a blender to make smoothies, and a "Stop the Hunger Monster" tent.
Proceeds from the run benefit the Food Bank and other local nonprofits that support food assistance programs.
The Walk Run has raised more than $10 million in hunger relief, and provided over 42 million meals.
The event kicks off at noon rain or shine, March 15 at The Home Depot Backyard.
To register, click here.
