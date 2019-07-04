ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) CBS46 was there as the 50th running of the Peachtree Road Race kicked off in Buckhead Thursday morning.
A record was set early with Daniel Romanchuk dominating the field in the men's wheelchair competition. According to the Atlanta Track Club, Romanchuk finished with an unofficial time of 18 minutes and eleven seconds.
In the women's wheelchair competition, Manuela Schar won with a time of 21 minutes and 28 seconds in a battle that went right down to the finish.
In the women's elite competition, Brigid Kosgei wins with an unofficial time of 30 minutes and 22 seconds.
In the men's elite competition, Rhonex Kipruto wins with an unofficial time of 27 minutes and one second.
Weatherwise, we were in the high 70's as the race began. We'll be in the high 80's by noon with daytime highs reaching into the nineties.
CBS46's Shon Gables, Adam Harding and Carolyn Ryan are out at the event and they'll have updates throughout the morning.
List of road closures in place
Course map (information on hydration stations, restrooms)
💥💥Behind the scenes💥💥@CBS46 Meterologist @WXMolly and our photog Richard blinged out for our PeachTree Road Race Coverage. Download the #CBS46NewsApp for road closures, weather conditions and security alerts. pic.twitter.com/cE3VpHHtaL— shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) July 4, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.