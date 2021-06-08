ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Former Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones sent a letter to Atlanta Tuesday, days after being traded to the Tennessee Titans.
Jones posted this letter on Instagram Tuesday, sending his love to the Falcons organization and fans then stating his excitement for his new chapter with the Titans.
The Falcons tweeted the official news release last Sunday saying, "We have agreed to terms to trade Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans for a compensation package that includes a 2022 second-round pick."
According to the release from the Falcons, Atlanta will get a second-round pick next year and a 2023 fourth-round pick for Jones and a sixth-round pick in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.