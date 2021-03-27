'Thankful to be alive': Homeowners recall harrowing moments during severe storms

Many Cedartown residents are thankful to be alive in the wake of a devastating storm early Friday morning.
"They say you always hear like a train but man we didn’t hear nothing it just happened so fast,” said Cedartown resident Randy Jackson…“ A big pop of lightning hit and I thought it had hit the power line so I knew we better get off the front porch," Randy Jackson, a resident of Cedartown, told CBS46 News.
After struggling to find shelter in his house, Jackson and his wife ended up hiding in the hallway of their home.
“I was shaking so bad I couldn’t even hardly open the door,’ Jackson described the moment.
Homes along the street in the area sustained serious damage, as many felt the rage of the violent storms.
This is just a glimpse of the damage left behind in CedartownI talked to families who are unitedly devastated and are working to rebuild. Tune into @cbs46 to hear how they pushed through the overnight storm. pic.twitter.com/upiW3cNrFt— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) March 27, 2021
“Not even EMA was prepared,” said Polk County Sheriffs Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon.
Blackmon working with local officials to repair electricity for people without power.
“Some of our older residents were trapped and we had to get them out of their home, and they was on oxygen with no power,” said Blackmon.
Like so many others in the community, Jackson prayed they would make it through.
“If it would’ve fell in the middle of the house it might have killed us,” Jackson added.
