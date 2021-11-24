ATLANTA (CBS46) -- For the second year in a row, the majority of retailers are planning to keep their doors closed on thanksgiving.
While many retailers are giving their employees more time with their family this year, some places are going to be open Thursday with limited hours.
Sprouts, Fresh Market, Kroger and Whole Foods are open, however most of them close by dinner time.
In Atlanta specifically, many of your gas stations and convenience stores will have normal hours Thursday.
Most Walgreens and CVS locations will keep their normal hours, but the actual pharmacies will be closed.
If you just don't feel like cooking this year, there are many restaurants in metro Atlanta that plan to be open.
Some will require a reservation.
