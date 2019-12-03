FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) A suspect accused of fatally shooting a man on Thanksgiving Day has turned himself into police.
Jalen Leverette, 21, is accused of shooting a man in the neck during an argument at a home in Forest Park Thursday. The victim was later identified as 20 year-old Jason Martin.
As a result of the shooting, Clayton County Sheriff Victor hill placed Leverette at the top of the county's Most Wanted List.
Leverette surrendered to authorities at a location in Cobb County on Monday.
He's facing charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.