(ATLANTA) — With travel returning to pre-pandemic crowds this year, airlines are preparing for millions of passengers ahead of Thanksgiving.
If you’ve decided to contribute to the feast, by bringing food to your destination, the Transportation Security Administration is sharing which items are allowed through a security checkpoint.
According to the TSA, these items can be packed in your carry-on baggage:
- Baked goods: pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, and other sweet treats
- Meats: Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked, or uncooked
- Casseroles, stuffing, mac n’ cheese
- Fresh vegetables and fruit
- Spices
Foods that should be packed with your checked luggage:
- Cranberry sauce. Homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them.
- Gravy. Homemade or in a jar/can.
- Wine, champagne, sparking apple cider.
- Canned fruit or vegetables.
- Preserves, jams, and jellies
- Maple syrup
Traveling for #Thanksgiving and don’t know what you can carry on, place in checked baggage or should leave at home? Send a message to @AskTSA on Twitter or Facebook to get help! Live assistance is available 8am –6pm Sun. thru Sat.— TSA (@TSA) November 21, 2021
Food could require additional screening, so travelers should put it in a clear container or plastic bag.
You can visit the "What Can I Bring" section of the TSA's website for any additional questions.
