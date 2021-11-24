ATLANTA (CBS46) — “Oh, this is our Super Bowl every year. Thanksgiving week is when we see our peak travel demand,” said Matt Sparks Vice President Of Airport Operations For Delta Air Lines.
Let’s just say the way to score the winning touchdown during this busy season is to keep the long lines following, make sure the planes takeoff on time and get to their destinations safely, and oh yeah help bring families together so they can feast!
“It may look like chaos to the average person, but there is a ballet that's taking place here,” Sparks explained.
There’s a lot of work that goes into making sure it’s an applause-worthy ballet. AAA estimates over 50 million people will travel this Thanksgiving holiday season, that’s the biggest increase since 2005. They add air travel is up 80% from this time last year.
“On a busy travel time like this, it's hectic,” said Yanick-Nikita Lunford TSA Security Training Instructor.
The TSA said its officers screened over 2 million passengers at checkpoints across nation in each of the last 6 days. It’s the first time that statement has been true all year. Here at home at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airport over 80,000 pieces of checked luggage were sorted and loaded on planes Tuesday.
“We absolutely celebrate when it's all over and we can kind of slow down and breathe a little,” Lunford said.
All the hard work doesn’t go unrewarded, it’s the little things that make it all worth it this time of year.
“One of the more gratifying things about flying on the holidays is at the end of the day, we're going down the escalator and we see families and friends getting together,” said Marc Garner 737 Captain.
