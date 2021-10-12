SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A single father who lost his wife to COVID-19 just days after she gave birth, is crediting the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) team at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center, for his successful transition into life as a single parent.
Dan Kibambe and his 25-year-old wife Nouria Sabiti already had a one-year-old son together. In August, just a few weeks before they were expecting child number two, their journey as new parents took a traumatic turn, “she was coughing she had a fever,” Dan Kibambe said.
At roughly 33 weeks pregnant, Nouria who was unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19. Just days later her husband Dan tested positive too. Nouria eventually had to have an emergency C-section at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Then she had to be placed in a coma on a respirator in hopes of a speedy recovery.
“That was just the worst time of my life,” Kibambe said. Baby Imani Jua Kibambe was placed into the NICU where she would work to gain strength.
Once Kibambe tested negative, he started visiting his new baby for an hour and his wife for an hour each day.
“I got a call from the hospital and they were like your wife's heart stopped. At a certain point they told me she wasn’t coming back.”
“He broke down and was very upset,” Piedmont Eastside Medical Center NICU Charge Nurse Ashley Hughes said.
Nurse Hughes and the Piedmont Eastside Medical Center NICU team were right there with Kibambe, as he tried to come to terms with life as a single parent.
“The biggest fear was how am I going to do it,” Kibambe said. The NICU team decided to surprise Kibambe with a cart full of nearly $2,000 worth of baby essentials and a car seat for his new baby.
“When he walked in and saw everything, he just broke down. That dad deserves everything,” Nurse Hughes said.
”I was just so shocked, I felt like that was God's work and that’s how I see them, I see them as angels.” Kibambe said that after taking home his newborn without his wife, he regrets not getting vaccinated sooner and he believes every pregnant woman should get vaccinated as soon as they can.
