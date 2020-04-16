SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) Sandy Springs Police are warning of the dangerous consequences of drivers who speed excessively with less traffic on the roads.
The department tweeted a picture Thursday morning of a police radar gun clocking a motorcyclist traveling at 172 miles per hour. The department did not specify where the incident took place but wrote in the tweet, "This picture illustrates someone with no regard for his own life or the life of others."
"Because it was a motorcycle and traveling at those speeds, our officer couldn’t even attempt to go after it. He didn’t have a chance," Sgt. Salvador Ortega with Sandy Springs Police told CBS46 News Thursday morning.
Just days ago, the department told CBS46 they had pulled over 52 cars for going 100 miles-per-hour or more on GA 400 in the past three weeks.
“We have noticed an increase in drivers obviously driving in excess of 100 miles per hour, not only on GA 400 but also on I-285,” said Sgt. Ortega, back when CBS46's Jamie Kennedy interviewed him for the story. “It’s very alarming. Before the pandemic with traffic being as busy as it is it’s pretty hard at times during the daytime to get to that speed, so right now I believe the numbers are that high because of the lighter traffic."
The department says in Thursday morning's tweet that "officers will continue to enforce speed limit laws to prevent crashes with serious injuries or death."
With less traffic on our roads, some are using it as an opportunity to drive recklessly. This picture illustrates someone w/no regard for his own life or the life of others. Our officers will continue to enforce speed limit laws to prevent crashes with serious injuries or death. pic.twitter.com/l7UuIJHrFk— Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) April 16, 2020
Duluth Police have also had their share of reckless drivers. The department tweeted a picture of a driver traveling 115 miles-per-hour recently.
Seriously?!?! 😬 115 mph is faster than any speed limit in Duluth or in the country for that matter. Slow down, no need to rush to the store for toilet paper.🙄 pic.twitter.com/nYEfHTHXtM— Duluth Police Dept (@DuluthGAPolice) April 16, 2020
