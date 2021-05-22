ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Consumers packed the Cobb Galleria Saturday for the return of the Atlanta Home Show, after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic.
“I decided to drive up because I am trying to do a project on my back porch. I’m trying to find new screen doors,” Atlanta Home Show Shopper Nancy Kelly said.
The latest Better Business Bureau data shows people are not procrastinating as much and home improvement projects are up by nearly 58% over the last year.
This boom comes during the same time Metro Atlanta Homes are flying off the market in two weeks or less after listing.
New homeowner ideas are causing a massive surge for contractors as well.
“You have more time on your hands so you start thinking, plus you see all of your neighbors doing stuff for their yards,” Atlanta Home Show Shopper Taresa Wicker said.
“We went from doing three to four major projects a week per team to now knocking out,depending on the size of the project, 10 to 12. So it’s really more than doubled,” Local Landscape Contractor Harvey Crowe said.
The Atlanta Home Show invited thousands of home shoppers back to the Cobb Galleria Saturday, for the first optional mask mass gathering the Galleria has seen in a year.
The show offered just about any product for inside or outside your home.
“There’s so much here to see. Again there’s so many new things, new ways of improving your home. The outdoor space is awesome, "Atlanta Home Show Shopper Joy Anne said.
It’s an in person home shopping experience for adults at just ten dollars and children get in for free.
Many said they have missed those types of experiences.
“To see their smile, their true smile makes a big difference and they could see me versus over a telephone or over zoom it’s just not the same,” Wiker said.
If you missed the show Saturday, you still have time to catch it Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
