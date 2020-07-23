WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS46) -- The late Congressman and Civil Rights icon John Lewis was remembered in a ceremony Saturday as "The Boy from Troy," as several days of remembrance get underway.
Lewis's body was taken from Troy Saturday afternoon to Selma, Alabama where the city will honor him with a ceremony from 7-9 pm. (The full schedule can be seen below)
Next week, Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol rotunda.The public will be allowed to view the giant figure for justice at the East Front Steps on Monday from 6 p.m. 10 p.m., and again on and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the viewing Thursday evening.
An invitation-only arrival ceremony will also be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
Lewis passed at the age of 80 on July 17 at his Atlanta home following a battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer.
Lewis' family says Celebration of Life ceremonies will take place over the course of six days beginning July 25. The first ceremony will be held in Lewis hometown of Troy, Alabama.
The six ceremonies across Alabama, Washington, D.C. and Atlanta bring Lewis’s life and work full circle in is death.
Ceremonies held July 25
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Congressman Lewis will lie in repose for public viewing at Trojan Arena.
Selma Honors Congressman John Robert Lewis: 1940-2020
Where: Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church
When: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. CT
This event is not open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.
Rep. Lewis will lie in repose at the church from 8 - 11 p.m. The public is welcome to the viewing. Face and mouth coverings are required.
Ceremonies held July 26
“#GoodTrouble: Courage, Sacrifice & the Long March for Freedom”
Where: Selma and Mongtomery, Alabama
The Final Crossing of Edmund Pettus Bridge
When: 10:00 a.m. CT
The public is invited to view the processional as it travels from Brown Chapel to the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.
Receiving Ceremony to be held at Alabama State Capitol
Where: Front Entrance Hall State Capitol
When: 2:00 – 2:15 p.m. CT
Rep. Lewis will lie in state at the capitol from 3 -- 7 p.m. CT. The viewing is open to the public. Face masks and mouth coverings are required.
Ceremonies held July 27
The Conscience of the Congress
Where: Washington, D.C.
Rep. Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol rotunda
Mon., July 27, 3:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Tues., July 28, 8:00 am – 10:00 pm
Ceremonies held July 29
Atlanta's Servant Leader
Where: Georgia State Capitol rotunda
When: 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Rep. Lewis will lie in state from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m., and again from 8:00 p.m. - 8:00 a.m.
Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega will hold a special service at the rotunda from 7:00 - 8 p.m.
Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.
Ceremonies held July 30
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary at 11:00 a.m.
The event is not open to the public.
