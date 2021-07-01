ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- DJ Envy, the radio host on the syndicated morning radio show "The Breakfast Club, is coming to Atlanta this holiday weekend.
DJ Envy's "Drive Your Dreams Car Show" will be held Saturday at the Georgia World Congress Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More than 7,000 attendees on average are expected to attend with over $8 Million in luxury & celebrity cars.
There will be more roughly 150 Luxury & Celebrity Cars owned by celebrities such as Lil Baby, Ludacris, 50 Cent, Fabolous, Cardi B and more.
Celebrities involved estimated combined social media following 900 million plus.
