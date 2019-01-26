Super Bowl LIII is still eight days away, but the festivities in Atlanta are well underway Saturday as the most coveted trophy in sports arrived in the city this morning.
The Vince Lombardi trophy was delivered to the Super Bowl Experience with the help of former Pittsburgh Steelers and NFL Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis. “The Bus,” as the running back is affectionately known, was one of the toughest runners ever and had no problems protecting the trophy.
Bettis is no stranger to the trophy himself. His Steelers won the trophy in Super Bowl XL. Carrying that trophy again stirred up some old feelings for Bettis Saturday.
“The only inkling I thought of maybe wanting to play, was the ability to possibly hold the trophy again, but you know what, I think walking it up and FedEx allowing me to receive the award, I got my fix,” Bettis said.
While the Lombardi Trophy awaits the winner of Super Bowl LIII, fans of all ages can be winners at the annual Super Bowl Experience leading up to the big game. The Experience runs through February 2 at the Georgia World Congress Center and a ticket gets you into the 800,000 square foot area of NFL bliss.
Fans can get autographs, take pictures, play interactive games, go to the NFL Shop, and even meet your favorite CBS46 personalities. CBS46’ booth will have various members of our team at the Super Bowl Experience every day, click here for a schedule of who will appear.
