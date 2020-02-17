ATLANTA (CBS46)—The Carter Center announced they have appointed a new CEO, effective June 16.
Officials announced Paige Alexander will lead the center into the next era of "building peace, health, and hope for the world’s poorest people.”
“Paige Alexander will carry forward the vision and values of the Carter Center’s founders, my grandparents, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, said Jason Carter, chair of the Carter Center Board of Trustees.
The Center’s mission to alleviate suffering and advance human rights globally has never been more urgent.”
Said President Carter, “Rosalynn and I are excited that Paige Alexander will become CEO of The Carter Center.
Paige is exceptionally well qualified to lead the Center into its next chapter, and she is fully aligned with our vision for the Center. We are confident that many of the Center’s most significant accomplishments are yet to come.”
“My life’s work has been to lift up human rights, justice and fairness, economic and social opportunity,” said Paige Alexander.
Joining the Center at this time of transition, when the founders’ vision, legacy and mission are needed more than ever, is the privilege of a lifetime.”
The not-for-profit Carter Center was founded by President Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, in 1982.
Paige has over a decade of nonprofit leadership roles, including as EVP and European founder/president of IREX, an international civil society.
She succeeds Ambassador (ret.) Mary Ann Peters, who is retiring.
