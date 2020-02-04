ATLANTA (CBS46)—People looking to track Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom’s progress on her affordable housing initiative can now see where Atlanta’s affordability housing stands by using a website.
On Monday, the mayor’s office announced the launch of the Atlanta Housing Affordability Tracker.
The website will track Atlanta’s goal of creating or preserving 20,000 affordable homes by 2026.
“With this tool, residents, partners and stakeholders alike can track the City’s investment and production in achieving the Administration’s affordable housing goals,” said Chief Housing Officer Terri Lee.
The data represented in the dashboard reflects City agency commitments made between January 2018-December 2019 and will be updated on a quarterly basis.
To track the cities’ progress, clickhttps://bit.ly/3bc4rl1
