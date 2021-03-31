Warming Center

The City of Atlanta plans set to open warming center ahead of Thursday's cold temperatures 

The City of Atlanta will open a warming center for the community on Thursday, April 1 ahead of cold temperatures.

The center will be open from 5:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

It is located at the former Ramada Hotel, 450 Capitol Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30312.

Those in need of assistance can contact the City by dialing 311 (inside Atlanta City limits) or 404-546-0311.

