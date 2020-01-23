CANTON, Ga. (CBS46)—The city of Canton has sworn in a new police chief.
City Manager Billy Peppers officially named Interim Police Chief Stephen Merrifield as the new Chief of Police.
Chief Merrifield served as the deputy chief for the past five years.
He has been the interim police chief since September 7.
“The Canton Police Department is a shining star for public safety, integrity, and honor in our community and region,” Peppers said.
Canton’s Mayor Bill Grant added, "We are honored to have Chief Merrifield leading our team, and we look forward to his continued great work".
Chief Merrifield grew up in Forest Park, Georgia and graduated from Forest Park High School.
Before starting his law enforcement career, he served four years as a United States Army Ranger in Savannah, Georgia
Merrifield became a cop in Cobb County in 1984.
Canton’s former police chief, Mark Mitchell, accepted a position as Chief of Staff with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice.
The city will hold a public reception for Chief Merrifield beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in the City Hall Auditorium just prior to the City Council Work Session.
