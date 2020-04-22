SOCIAL CIRCLE (CBS46)—The city of Social Circle announced they have hired a new police chief.
According to a press release, the city of Social Circle selected Athens-Clarke County Police Captain Will Brinkley as their new Chief of Police.
He will begin his duties as Chief of the Social Circle Police Department May 4.
Captain Brinkley has a 25-year career with the Athens-Clarke County police.
“I’d like to congratulate Chief Will Brinkley as he begins this new chapter in his career, and I know that his years of experience here at the ACCPD will benefit the City of Social Circle and it’s residents”, wrote Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Cleveland Spruill.
