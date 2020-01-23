CITY OF SOUTH FULTON (CBS46)---Drivers better slowdown in the city of South Fulton.
Starting next week, the city of South Fulton is implementing "Operation Rolling Thunder".
Operating Rolling Thunder is a high visibility traffic enforcement campaign sponsored by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, according to a release from the city of South Fulton.
Officials said officers will be focusing on traffic maneuvers to reduce fatalities, injuries, and correct dangerous driving behaviors.
Partners in the driving campaign include the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Georgia State Patrol, the City of South Fulton Police Department, as well as other local law enforcement agencies.
“Our goal is to reduce the number of fatalities and serious injuries from crashes involving vehicles as well as pedestrians in our city," said Police Chief Keith Meadows.
"This law enforcement operation will hopefully serve as an educational tool for our citizens".
According to city officials, 19 people died in the city of South Fulton as a result of traffic-related accidents in 2019.
Officers will focus on:
- Distracted Drivers Law
- Speeding
- Commercial Vehicles Laws (Tractor Trailers)
- Driving Under the Influence
