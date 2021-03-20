FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- The community is reeling after the shooting of the eight victims.
People who knew the victims, and strangers leaving flowers, messages, and prayers.
A local who came to pay respects says he’s been in the US for over 20 years and is a Chinese American.
Today he and his family are paying respects and praying over the lives lost in Atlanta and in Acworth.
“This is a historical event in the US history,
so, I want them to learn and remember,” he explains.
Their names are reminders of a shared Asian background.
“My daughter and my son feel fear and scared but my wife and myself encourage them this morning again to come over drop off flowers,” he said.
Hyun Grant had two sons, an image of Grant and sons posted on the GoFundMe.
Yong Yue was also a beloved mother of two sons as well.
The owner of Acworth Spa Xiaojie Tan was also killed.
Nick Pham brought his vacation to Atlanta to a halt to stop by and pay respects.
“We are from Tampa Florida we are shocked just so shocked,” Pham said.
“The killing or something the violence we don’t want it here we don’t want it at all I feel very bad,” Pham goes on to say.
The community is encouraging peace and for Asian voices to be heard.
Holding a zoom “rally” which is being shared among Korean Americans locally -- and on Korean American forums.
“We should be United…every color… people live in this country with one family and we should treat each other with dignity,” the local expressed.
