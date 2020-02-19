ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- FBI agents warn ransomware attacks are becoming more targeted, sophisticated and costly.
A number of the cyber attacks have impacted metro Atlanta governments and departments, including the City of Atlanta, Georgia State Patrol, the Lawrenceville Police Department and most recently, Rockdale County.
"I get calls all day, I get calls on the weekends, I get called at night," said Special Agent Tyson Fowler with the FBI Atlanta cyber squad.
"If I go into your house and I take all the stuff that’s important to you and I lock it away in a safe and there’s only one key to that safe and I have that key, what would you pay to get that stuff back? That’s ransomware," he explained.
A ransomware attack can happen in a number of ways, including if a someone clicks a link sent in a spam email. It encrypts files and demands a payment in order to unlock the data. Fowler showed CBS46 real ransomware notes he's investigated.
"Their job is to get money from you and they can sit anywhere in the world and do it," he said of the cyber criminals.
He said ransomware can have devastating effects on its victims, such an bankrupting a company.
"I think there is an unfortunate sweet spot for the bad guys to look at the small to medium businesses or smaller municipalities," said Supervisory Special Agent Chad Hunt, the supervisor of one of the FBI Atlanta computer intrusion squads.
Fowler and Hunt said the key is for businesses, governments, and even individuals to prepare before an attack happens to mitigate the effects as soon as possible. It starts with having a conversation, especially with leaders of a company.
Hunt said, "What will you do if this happens to you? Will you pay? Can you pay? How long can you afford not to be online? How long can you afford for your business to be shut down?”
"Have reliable backups that are ideally separated from the network or the computer," Hunt added.
Fowler said, "Once they're in, how quickly can you find it, how quickly can you stop it from spreading and what can you do to contain and save your data and recover from that?"
He said it's not a matter of if, but when, you're affected by a cyber event.
Lawrenceville Police Lt. Jake Parker said months later, his department is still dealing with the effects of their attack that happened when an employee clicked on a link disguised to look like an invoice.
"Our primary concern was we lost a lot of video," he said. "We we have body-worn cameras and in-car cameras and all of that video and audio gets stored on the server.”
"We lost a little over two years worth of the video that’s now being held for ransom and we can’t get it back," said Parker.
He said the department never got a demand and they chose not to click on the email address that appeared in a file to learn more about what the cyber criminals wanted. Parker said they knew it was ransomware because of the type of virus that hit their system.
He said, "It's made us a lot more cautious."
FBI agents who specialize in cyber crime are available to come speak with companies about taking steps to prepare and putting a plan in place. Contact the FBI Atlanta office for more information.
