ATLANTA (CBS46) — Lines at COVID testing sites are backed up as Atlantans check their holiday health. Cases are already rising and holiday gatherings could make the numbers even worse.
The CDC says the average daily number of new COVID cases is surging to more than 176,000 people — that's the highest it's been in nearly a year.
Piedmont Atlanta Hospital is one of the places in Georgia seeing longer wait-times as more patients come into the emergency room.
The symptoms of the COVID-19 Omicron variant can be confused the Delta variant, and also with the cold or flu.
"With the Omicron variant that is different than Delta is we see a little bit more fatigue, a bit more tiredness. That high, high, high fever, and headaches. We don't see that much loss of taste of smell," said Dr. Jayne Morgan, executive director of the COVID taskforce at Piedmont Healthcare system.
Some might not know if it's the coronavirus or allergies.
"With allergies is sometimes you have more of a tickle in your throat, more itching of the nose and the throat," said Morgan.
With so many overlapping symptoms, many are flocking to emergency rooms which is creating longer wait times around the state.
"If you merely have symptoms of COVID, then what you try to do is get tested, either with your primary care physician, or at a urgent care center," said Morgan.
Around noon after the holiday weekend, of the 12 hospitals listed on the Georgia Coordinating Center website under Fulton County, seven were designated as "severely overcrowded." Some of those places had to divert patients to other nearby hospitals.
But doctors say you definitely should go to the emergency room right away if you are having any type of difficulty breathing, including an intractable cough, where you're having difficulty catching your breath.
Piedmont Healthcare System is asking everyone to help stop the virus from spreading, by getting vaccinated, and getting your booster shots.
"We want you to boost back up, to as high of level as you can to put that armor on," said Morgan.
