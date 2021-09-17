ATLANTA (CBS46) — In this week's Restaurant Report Card, we take a trip to a hot wing joint off Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth that doesn't exactly deserve a thumbs up.
In their most recent inspection, the restaurant received a score of 64 and a "U" for unsatisfactory.
The report says rice and sauce were at unsafe temperatures while raw chicken and beef were stored over fries and vegetables. There were also five containers of milk in the kitchen past their expiration date.
CBS46 stopped by the restaurant and the door was locked, even though it was during regular business hours. When no one answered our knocks, we went to the back door to try and get some answers.
An employee told us there was no manager at the business and didn't know what to say about the violations.
Taking a look at some other scores, in Fulton County, Get Fruity Cafe on Main Street in College Park improved after failing a couple of weeks ago. They scored an 84 on reinspection.
In Henry County, Five Guys on Highway 20 in McDonough picked up a 96 while in Cobb County, Carol's Cafe on Bells Ferry Road in Marietta earned 98 points.
But there can only be one winner each week and this week's Golden Spatula honor goes to The General Muir on Blue Stone Road in Sandy Springs. They received a perfect 100 on their last health inspection.
The General Muir is a popular deli that got its name after a refugee ship that brought Holocaust survivors to America after World War II in 1949. And get this, among those on board the ship, were the co-owner's mother and grandparents. So you know they have great Jewish-American dishes.
We visited The General Muir on the holiest week of the year for the Jewish faith, Yom Kippur. They kettle boil and bake their bagels fresh each day and brine and smoke their pastrami from scratch. They have deviled eggs, matzo ball soup, and an "Avenue A' bagel that has smoked salmon on it. And don't forget to finish it off with their legendary cheesecake.
Join us next week for our next episode of the Restaurant Report Card.
