ATLANTA (CBS46)—The Georgia Aquarium is opening its doors and welcoming the return of American alligators.
The exhibit will be at the newly-renovated River Scout habitat and will open to the public on February 29.
Visitors will get a chance to see rare albino alligators. According to experts, it is only about 50 albino alligators in the world.
In addition, the American alligator is considered a keystone species in some areas due to their vital in the ecosystem.
“We are excited to share these animals' remarkable conservation story,” said Nathan Farnau, Associate Curator of Fish and Invertebrates.
“The U.S. passed legislation to protect the rapidly falling number of alligators from the relentless hunting for their skin. Through recovery efforts and effective hunting rules, alligators made an outstanding return, with about 200,000 currently living in Georgia. We hope guests walk away with a new respect and understanding of these reptiles by seeing them here.”
For more information on the newest exhibit, please click https://bit.ly/3c1Z5JI
