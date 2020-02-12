ATLANTA (CBS46)—In honor of Black History Month, the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus (GLBC) announced its 2020 legislative priorities.
One of the legislative priorities for 2020 is the expansion of affordable healthcare, according to GLBC member Rep. Patty Bentley (D-Butler).
“We believe Georgia should catch up with other states across the nation and expand Medicaid, insuring hundreds of thousands more of our residents,” said Rep. Bentley.
Additionally, members are looking into the state’s criminal justice system, workforce training, economic development, and statewide infrastructure.
“We must join colleagues across both parties to address these concerns and work to find solutions to balance our budget without jeopardizing these critical services,” said Rep. Karen Bennett (D-Stone Mountain).
According to the group, “for the past 45 years, the GLBC, which is the largest black caucus in the nation, has sought to protect the general welfare of black people, other people of color and disadvantaged citizens of Georgia in matters of healthcare, education, social and criminal justice, employment and economic empowerment."
The GLBC is chaired by State Representative Karen Bennett (D-Stone Mountain), and has 65 state house and senate members.
The GLBC has an upcoming Heritage Dinner on February 27 at the Georgia World Congress Center https://bit.ly/2SBMgwS
