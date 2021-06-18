ATLANTA (CBS46)—Drivers near the State Farm Arena should prepare for a traffic headache as the Atlanta Hawks hosts the Philadelphia 76ers.
Game 6 starts tonight at 7:30.
The Hawks need just one more win to move to the Conference Finals.
If they win tonight, this will be the first time the Hawks will make it to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2015.
Roll call‼️ Y'all ready for Game 6? pic.twitter.com/NdLj2uj4pr— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 18, 2021
An Atlanta Hawks spokesperson said tickets to the game are officially sold out, and there is only a limited number of standing-room-only tickets available.
To purchase your standing-room-only ticket, please click here.
