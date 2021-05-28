ATLANTA (CBS46)— Basketball is back in Atlanta on Friday night.
State Farm Arena is set to host the first NBA playoff game in the metro in four years.
The Atlanta Hawks will take on the New York Knicks, and they are set to play in a full house.
State Farm Arena officials said fully vaccinated fans will not have to wear a face mask if they are in a fully vaccinated section, but courtside seat fans will have to wear their face masks.
The arena is expecting to host as many as 16,000 fans for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday. Anyone attending the game is being asked to have a credit card or Apple Pay because the arena is not accpeting cash.
An Atlanta Hawks spokesperson said fans attending Game 3 will receive a red limited-edition, Hawks and Kumho co-branded T-shirt with the ‘Believe’ across the chest.
Game 4 attendees will receive a black limited-edition, Hawks and Chase co-branded t-shirt that reads #BelieveAtlanta.”
The Hawks won Game 1 but lost Game 2.
