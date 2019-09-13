ATLANTA (CBS46) -- This weekend, tens of thousands will head to Piedmont Park for the annual Music Midtown festival hoping to hear their favorite artists. But they will also need to be very conscious of beating the record heat that's been scorching Atlanta this week.
According to CBS46 chief meteorologist Jennifer Valdez, temperatures will be in the 90's for both days of Music Midtown this weekend. Temperatures historically average the mid-80's this time of year.
If you're heading to Music Midtown, the event's promoters say you can bring "one factory sealed bottle of water and refill it throughout the day at our free water filling stations (up to 1 liter), or an empty re-usable plastic water bottle (up to 1 liter) (No glass or metal bottles will be permitted inside)."
The festival is a rain or shine event and Valdez said there's a 40 percent chance of rain Saturday.
- Click here for more information about what you can and can't bring inside to Music Midtown.
- Click here for the full schedule for the festival
