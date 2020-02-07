ATLANTA (CBS46)—The hit stage play, Set it Off, is back by popular demand.
The play is based on the film by the same name.
The tour returns to metro Atlanta, after a kick off tour in Houston, Texas on Valentine’s Day.
They’ll be in metro Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy.
The play will star Atlanta’s own Da Brat and Keshia Knight-Pulliam.
Also staring will be R & B Superstar Lil Mo, Drew Sidora, and Leon Rounding .
The play centers around four childhood friends who spent a lifetime struggling to move away from the mean streets of their neighborhood.
For more information, check out https://bit.ly/3bjHQmM.
