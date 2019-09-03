ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – You don’t have to be a weather expert to realize that Hurricane Dorian is a major threat.
Jeff Partin manages The Home Depot disaster response command center in Atlanta.
“I’m the Director of Emergency Preparedness and business continuity,” Partin said.
And he’s seen his share of storms since 2002. Too many to count.
“It’s a lot, it’s a lot,” Partin said.
As for Hurricane Dorian, his biggest concern is flooding.
“This tells us that the core of the storm and the track under current forecast conditions is set to essentially parallel the peninsula of Florida,” Partin said.
His team has already dispatched more than 2,500 trucks loaded with supplies to stores in the impacted areas.
“Wet vacs, cleaning supplies, mold mitigation products,” Partin said. “Right now, our primary concern is that we are providing whatever materials may be needed in the communities whether it’s for preparation or recovery.”
The Home Depot team told CBS46 they have no reports of flooding or damage to stores along the coast and they will continue to monitor the storm to make sure everyone has access to the supplies they need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.