ATLANTA (CBS46) - The Honey Pot is a black-owned company that was founded in 2012. It’s based in Atlanta.
An online Target ad thrust the company into a national conversation about race.
“The reason why it’s so important for Honey Pot to do well is so the next black girl that comes up with a great idea, she could have a better opportunity,” Beatrice Dixon, the founder and CEO of the company, said in the commercial.
The Honey Pot’s Trust Pilot was flooded with negative reviews after the spot ran, with some even calling the company racist for shouting out only black girls.
“I’m never surprised by something I don’t have control over,” Dixon told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Dixon said the plant-based feminine care line is for everyone, not just people of color. She said all she wanted to do was shed light on inequality in the business world.
“Basically between 2017 and 2018, Project Diane reported that out of the $425 billion that was invested into businesses, .06 percent of that went to black women led businesses.”
The internet backlash, however, is causing many to go out and support The Honey Pot. Its products are now flying off the shelves at Target stores where sales have spiked.
“We have external washes, we have wipes, we have a line of organic cotton tampons, we have menstrual pads,” Dixon explained.
“I have great gratitude for everyone that has supported us, for everyone that has bought our products, and I love you,” Dixon said. “Thank you.”
