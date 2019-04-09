ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A man called ‘Travis Ford’ on Craigslist last week posted an ad selling KISS tickets. He gladly took $600 from KISS super fan Leigh in exchange for tickets that turned out to be fake.
We showed all of Atlanta who this guy was and what he was up to but apparently shame wasn’t enough to shut him down.
He was bold enough to post another Craigslist ad.
We took the bait, undercover and met ‘Travis’ less than a mile from where Leigh did. This time he was ‘Gordon.’
We met ‘Gordon’ at at McDonald's less than a mile from where Leigh had met him in Decatur.
When ‘Gordon’ presented the tickets, we compared them to pictures of real tickets finding multiple discrepancies.
To really clarify their fraudulence, Ticketmaster was contacted, and they confirmed the order number was not in their system.
Feigning ignorance, he blamed it on his wife. That’s when we revealed he was busted, showing him pictures Leigh had taken of him when they met. He denied the pictures were him claiming CBS46 had photo shopped his picture, even though we had never met him and only had his picture through Leigh.
He also claimed his wife bought the tickets from a scalper, yet the fake receipt he brought with him had his name on it.
‘Gordon or Travis’ did not take his ad down after we busted him and even responded to emails from multiple people, ready to sell them fake tickets.
CBS46 has passed on this material to police who say this will help in their investigation into the matter.
And as for kiss super fan, Leigh.
State Farm Arena saw the original CBS46 piece, and they were able to hook her up with tickets. And she rockin' rolled all night.
