ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – According to a recent report, the Sandy Springs/Roswell area is the most expensive place to live in Georgia.
Financial news website 24/7 Wall St. released the report on Tuesday. It compared regional price parity among metropolitan areas, with data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, to determine the most expensive city in every state.
The poverty rate in the area was 12 percent with a median household income of $65,381. And the cost of living was 3.2 percent less expensive than the average.
Factors include the cost of everyday necessities like food, transportation, and rent which can impact how far income can stretch.
For a full list of the most expensive cities in every state, click here.
