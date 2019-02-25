ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- The Green Book surprised many at the 91st Oscars by winning best picture. For many, the book which provided black people a traveling survival guide through the 40s and 60s, was a way of life.
The "Negro Motorist Green Book" was first published in 1936 by Victor Green of Harlem, NY. It was put together as a travel guide for black people in need of a safe place to eat, sleep and visit while traveling in the United States, especially south of the Mason-Dixon Line.
Here is Atlanta, Auburn Avenue was the refuge for many black people. Finding an original copy of the book from 1949, but CBS46 located one at the AUC Robert W. Woodruff Library.
Wellington Howard's family would travel from Chicago to Mississippi every year in the 50s.
"Traveling in the south and you were black was definitely a challenge," recounts Howard. "Every time we went, we had a box of chicken in the car."
His family used the "Negro Motorist Green Book" as they made their way from state-to-state.
"It was very much utilized. A lot of people were apprehensive, it was dangerous. It was somewhat dangerous to travel the roads in broad daylight with out-of-state tags."
His grandmother in Mississippi would advertise in the Green Book, providing a place for black people to stop.
Places like the YMCA on Butler Street and popular nightclub The Royal Peacock in Atlanta have long closed, but the history of the Green Book lives on through Oscar-winning film.
