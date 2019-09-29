ATLANTA (CBS46) -- From the moment he threw his first punch, Pete Ludwinski dreamed of being a champion.
Pete’s passion for boxing began more than 30-years ago. Back when the TV screen was small, and boxing was big.
Since then, the boxing preacher has been fighting the good fight. Like a bout in Madison Square Garden where he won his first heavy weight match by technical knock-out. And one in Atlantic City with legendary broadcaster Marv Albert on the call.
Ludwinski knocked out most he faced in the ring, but still fell short of boxing glory. The only thing holding him back was himself.
“I mean what’s the objective? To damage the guys brain so his knees shut off and he falls on his back and he lays on the ground for 10 seconds and everybody says what a champion. What the hell did you do? God said love. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” Ludwinski said.
While hurting others, he hurt himself. Unable to avoid a traumatic brain injury from one too many blows.
“I have trouble pulling up words from my mind that I spoke long ago; and I know the definitions of things, but I’ve lost that,” Ludwinski said.
Yet his constant struggle with faith in the ring is what hit him the hardest and forced him to throw in the towel.
“It was like stop. Stop! Jesus loves you and he loves the guy you’re going to be hitting too,” Ludwinski said. “And there’s my regret. There were a whole lot of years that I spent in the gym. Sweating, stinking and punching people and taking punches myself for nothing.”
Not all for nothing, from it he found his real calling in life. Now a days he dresses up in an eye-catching costume and hits the streets of Atlanta to be a champion for God. He’s a full-time street preacher praying for people in traffic. And in one case, he offered a helping hand to someone with car trouble and has been seen giving what little he has to the less fortunate. It’s all a part of his mission.
“I’m just trying to get people to realize there is a real main event on the other side of the curtain. It’s not this life, it’s the next life. It’s the main event,” Ludwinski said.
From pugilistic preacher to street preacher, Ludwinski stayed true to himself through it all and that’s a sign of a true champion.
