GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) Several Gwinnett commuters tell CBS46 that they ride the MARTA train as much as they can, but they would ride more often if there were more options.
“I prefer to take public transportation because it’s easier,” said Maxine Martinez, who moved to Atlanta from New York City. “I’m a city girl. I don’t need a car to get around if I don’t have to, so the more access to places, the better for people like me,” she said.
Nest Tuesday, Gwinnett County voters will participate in a special election to vote on a referendum that could expand MARTA throughout the county. A vote in support of the referendum would activate a contract between MARTA and the county, essentially allowing MARTA to take over Gwinnett’s rail and bus operations to increase access.
Taxpayers would pay an additional one percent in sales taxes to fund the projects, bringing the sales tax to seven percent in Gwinnett.
“I would be willing to pay one more cent in tax to get that put in place,” MARTA rider Wally Curtis told CBS46.
The most expensive change would happen near the Doraville train stop. MARTA would extend the rail line five miles to Jimmy Carter Boulevard into the Norcross area.
“Doraville being inside the perimeter is a tough location to get to, so we wanted to place a new multi-modal transit hub around Jimmy Carter Blvd that vehicles can access and that the rest of the transit system can access as well,” said Gwinnett County transportation director Alan Chapman.
MARTA would install 50 miles of Bus Rapid Transit routes, (BRT). The buses would have designated lanes and specially designed traffic signals that would change to green when the bus is approaching, allowing the buses to bypass standard traffic. Gwinnett plans to create BRT lanes and lights in the center of its roads, after road expansions are completed, if the vote goes through.
“Given the size of Gwinnett County and the number of routes that we need to put in place, we felt that BRT was one of the best options for us to consider and one example is an extension from Jimmy Carter Blvd up to the Sugarloaf Parkway area at Infinite Energy Arena,” Chapman said.
The total project is expected to cost about $3.7 billion including rail lines, bus routes, and various maintenance and operational costs. The rail expansion alone will cost more than $1.15 billion. The BRT routes would cost more than $960 million.
There would also be about 110 miles of rapid routes that do not have their own lanes or light. The rapid corridor projects carry a price tag of $652 million.
“There are different modes of transit that are more appropriate for different areas,” Chapman said. “In the closer-in areas, it may be more local service routes or BRT type routes, and then in the outer reaches of the county we have more express commuter bus service for people to travel to downtown or to the multi-modal hub or one of the MARTA stations,” Chapman went on.
For the first six years, 29 percent of the county’s sales tax earnings will be paid to MARTA on a monthly basis to expand and cover overall operation costs. Over the next 30 years, the tax increase would raise about $5.5 billion in current dollars.
"It’s a true up," Chapman said. "The 29 percent is based on estimated costs that we put together in the plan. The true up will be based on actual costs. We believe the numbers we put together are good so the true up should be very moderate in one direction or the other. There is no intention of doing any additional taxes so if for some reason we did go beyond, we would have to manage to the budget that we would have," he explained.
Many have asked why the train would only extend one additional stop into Gwinnett. Chapman says it costs about $250 million per mile of rail line.
“Our ability to put a lot of rail in place is really limited by that cost,” Chapman said.
Despite varying degrees of opposition and support, the plan is designed to improve ridership in the majority of the county.
The last information session to discuss the referendum will be Saturday, March 16th from 10am to 12pm at Berean Christian Church at 1465 Highpoint Road in Snellville, GA.
