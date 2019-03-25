The Rock Instagram
Atlanta, GA (CBS46) You never know who you'll run into in Atlanta and that was the case for the baseball team at The Lovett School in Atlanta.

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as "The Rock," was stuck in traffic and recorded a small video of him pulling up next to a school bus full of players.

As he was pulling up, many on the team recognized him and began waving and shouting. 

The Rock gives them words of encouragement and asks them if they're going to "kick a**" during the tournament.

Check out the video below (Can't see the video? Click here)

