Atlanta, GA (CBS46) You never know who you'll run into in Atlanta and that was the case for the baseball team at The Lovett School in Atlanta.
Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as "The Rock," was stuck in traffic and recorded a small video of him pulling up next to a school bus full of players.
As he was pulling up, many on the team recognized him and began waving and shouting.
The Rock gives them words of encouragement and asks them if they're going to "kick a**" during the tournament.
I keep my windows super tinted on my pick up truck, but with the sun at just the right angle - people see thru my front windshield at some dude who looks a lot like The Rock. Hope you boys kept your word and kicked ass. Keep workin’ hard and driver, keep your damn eyes on the road 😉💪🏾
