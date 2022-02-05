ATLANTA (CBS46) — It’s one of the most iconic and powerful images in both Olympic and American history. American sprinters John Carlos and Tommie Smith stood side by side on the medal podium, heads bowed and fist raised in the air during the national anthem in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.
“You have to take into account that at that particular time in the 60s man, we had a lot of unrest going on through the nation. I think we were tired of a lot of the same things that we are tired of today, so we started unifying ourselves and bringing ourselves together in the 60s,” said Olympic Medalist John Carlos.
Most of us know this silent yet globally impactful protest was spawned from a desire to end the mistreatment and wrongful deaths of Black people in America and around the world.
“Regardless of what your profession was, whether you were an educator or an athlete or an entertainer, it didn’t matter, you’re always on that second-class standard,” Carlos explained.
What you may not know is this historic moment almost never happened. Sitting down with John Carlos nearly 52 years after the incredible act of bravery, Trason Bragg learned Carlos and other American track & field athletes were strongly leaning towards boycotting the 1968 Olympics.
“Possibly, we can send a message to society and let them know that, although we love America, it appears that America hasn’t shown that same love in return,” he said.
Yet Carlos explained, as the athletes inched closer to the Olympic trials that year, many changed their minds out of fear of losing their livelihoods. A vote was held, and the majority decided against the boycott. A result that left Carlos disheartened and frustrated.
“At one point I said, 'OK y’all can go, I’m staying home.' But the powers to be of the universe clocked in on my brain and said, Johnny, you can stay home, but the question is when someone takes your place and they go on the victory stand will you be represented the way you want to be represented,” he told CBS46.
That question propelled Carlos to enter the Olympic trials. Carlos said both he and Smith qualified for the Olympic team in spite of U.S. officials doing everything possible to hinder their performance in hopes of punishing them for calling for a boycott. Weeks later during the Olympic semifinal heats in Mexico City, something came over Carlos.
“I was compelled to go to Mr. Smith and I said to Tommie, I’m disenchanted about the fact that the boycott was called off. I want to make a statement, what’s your take? And he said that he was with me on that,” he explained.
After placing first and third in the 200-meter final, the pair began to search for symbolic items to wear during the medal ceremony. They found the now famous black gloves, but many people are unaware that they didn’t stop there.
“The black scarf that Tommie Smith had on his neck represented Black pride, the beads that I had on my neck exemplify the agony of lynching taking place across the South and throughout United States history. The black jersey that I had on that covered up my USA jersey was to show my shame for America,” he said.
If you look closely you can see the pair wore black socks with no shoes to represent black poverty, and their clinched fist under their black gloves represented black unity. Carlos told CBS46 the strong and decisive action led to countless death threats, but not an ounce of regret.
“My thoughts are once the precedent is set you can take my life 1,000 times but you can never erase that precedent,” he explained.
Swift and severe punishment followed that precedent. Carlos told CBS46 U.S. officials took away his livelihood and conspired to keep him unemployed for years following the demonstration. He says it took him nearly 20 years to get back on his feet. Still, he said he’d raise his fist on that podium if he had the opportunity to do it all over again.
Still today in 2022, the International Olympic Committee’s rule 50 prohibits any form of “demonstration or political, religious, or racial propaganda.” Meaning any peaceful protest like that of Carlos and Smith in the 1968 Olympics will lead to swift punishment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.