ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) This summer CBS46 will broadcast the MetroPCS Corkey Kell Classic as student-athletes play in a three-day football extravaganza.
The 28th annual football tournament will take place Aug. 22-24 in Rome, Gwinnett County and in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
"It's a tremendous opportunity to show the pride that Gwinnett has for high school football and also to show off our facilities to folks who may not be traditional baseball fans," said Gwinnett Sports Commission Executive Director Stan Hall.
2019 MetroPCS Corky Kell schedule
Thursday, Aug. 22 at Rome High School
- 5:30 p.m. Ridgeland vs. Tucker
- 8:30 p.m. Rome vs. Marietta
Friday, Aug. 23 at Coolray Field
- 5:30 p.m. Archer vs. Tucker
- 8:30 p.m. Buford vs. Milton
Saturday, Aug. 24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- 9 a.m. Kell vs. Mays
- 11:45 a.m. Norcross vs. Walton
- 2:45 p.m. North Gwinnett vs. Colquitt County
- 5:45 p.m. Brookwood vs. McEachern
- 8:45 p.m. Mill Creek vs. East Coweta
For more information, visit www.corkykell.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.