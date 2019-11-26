ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The holiday season is one of the busiest times to drive. Unfortunately, it is also one of the most dangerous.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3,399 traffic fatalities occurred on Thanksgiving and Christmas from 2015 to 2018. ValuePenguin explored the data to determine which roads were the deadliest for holiday travelers.
Top five deadliest highways:
1. Interstate 10: California to Florida
2. Interstate 95: Florida to Maine
3. Interstate 80: California to New Jersey
4. Interstate 35: Texas to Minnesota
5. Interstate 20: Texas to South Carolina
The five deadliest roads for Thanksgiving and Christmas travel accounted for 151 deaths between 2015 and 2018. They accounted for 15% of the holiday travel deaths on the entire National Highway System despite making up only 6% of total mileage.
Researchers believe traffic volume along these highways likely has a big impact on the high number of deaths, as Interstate 10, the most dangerous road, traverses the third highest population among interstates. They also found that roughly one in every three fatal holiday season traffic accidents involved a drunken driver.
Click here to view the full report.
