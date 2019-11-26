The ugly truth behind discounted cosmetics

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It may seem like a bargain, but buying heavily discounted cosmetics isn’t always what it appears.
“It’s confusing,” says dermatologist Dr. Cynthia Abbott.
Stores like TJMaxx promise customers up to 60% in savings by purchasing department store cancelations, excess product, or end-of-season closeouts and re-selling them in their stores.
The FDA says there are no laws requiring expiration dates to be printed on cosmetic labels, and it is optional for a manufacturer to include a “period after opening” indicator.
“You don’t know what you’re getting,” says Dr. Abbot.
CBS46 reporter Alicia Roberts bought six products from a TJMaxx in Atlanta, then reached out to each manufacturer for the expiration dates. Only three replied and confirmed the products weren’t expired.
Nioxin—owned by Coty—and Nars told CBS46 stores like TJMaxx are not authorized resellers of their products.
“They are third party sellers that sell diverted product illegally,” says Coty’s customer support team.
A TJX spokesperson responded: “Our vendors guarantee that the goods they sell to us are genuine and authentic. We have a longstanding policy of not sharing publicly the brand names we sell.”
This means customers can’t know where a product came from, or whether a product was tampered with.
“Are they going to be sitting on a shelf for a year in 110 degrees before they’re shipped?” asks Dr. Abbott. “Can you get good deals? Sometimes, I think you can, but you have to do your research.”
