ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) --
South City Kitchen and The Giving Kitchen are throwing the ultimate Cinco de Mayo fiesta on Saturday May 4. Spice up your Cinco de Mayo with a delicious ready-to-go margarita from Cayman Jack.
Guest will be able to taste several flavored margaritas courtesy of Caymen Jack. The event is free and will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Buckhead.
South City Kitchen Buckhead
3350 Peachtree Road, Suite 175
Atlanta, GA 30326
