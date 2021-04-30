ATLANTA (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta health leaders are warning local vaccination rates appear to be slowing down.
In response, agencies are shifting efforts to education in communities where vaccine hesitancy is persistent.
The empty chairs, the fewer cars in the parking lot and the available doses remaining at Impact Church, are all indications the rates have stalled some in Fulton County.
"We originally saw a ton of people coming in, all of our appointments filled," said Olivia Boyd.
The Core vaccine site manager explained that was the case back in March but now with doses more available than ever before there's somehow been a change in the demand.
So groups like CORE are setting up shop right in the zip codes where fewer people have gotten shots. Impact Church is situated in the heart of one Black and Latino community, a "hard to reach area" according to health officials.
Pastor Paul Thibodeaux said the church felt called to assist in educating those who are skeptical. So far, they've helped administer at least 1,000 doses.
"We are looking forward to [seeing] increase." Adding, "So we know we have to do a great job educating persons and get them to know getting a vaccination is safe."
It's no new message but the pastor says it has to be repeated considering recent county data. Fulton has only vaccinated 16% of eligible adults, Dekalb sits at 17% of eligible adults and Cobb administered shots to 23% of eligible adults, CDC data showed as of April 29th.
"The biggest issue we're running into is not supply of the vaccine but people who are willing able to get the vaccine."
County agencies are shifting efforts now to mobile education clinics, staging pop-ups in locations from park to schools to more churches too-- hoping heard immunity doesn't come delayed.
Boyd says, "I am seeing more vaccine hesitant people come in and me and my staff are able to have really productive conversations with them, that's where the really important work lies now."
"So that we can say to this pandemic I am done with you and move past this," added Thibodeaux.
