ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Varsity is opening a new location in Rome, Georgia, according to the Rome News Tribune.
The iconic restaurant opened its original location in 1928 on North Avenue in Atlanta. It currently has 6 locations.
The location of the new restaurant has not been revealed and an opening date has not been announced.
The main branch of the chain is the largest drive-in fast-food restaurant in the world. It occupies two city blocks and can accommodate 800 diners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.