ATHENS (CBS46) -- It’s the end of an era in the classic city. After 56 years on Broad Street, The Varsity restaurant in Athens will soon be demolished.
The owners recently filed for a permit to tear down the iconic hot dog joint to make way for what will likely be apartments and retail, perhaps a grocery store.
The Varsity leadership team released this statement, “Like any good business, we are constantly evaluating operations at The Varsity and cannot comment on speculation related to our broad real estate holdings. We appreciate all of the interest in our business and, as always, our focus is on serving our customers at each of our five locations.”
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
